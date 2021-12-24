REDW Wealth LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

