Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

