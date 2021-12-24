Red Cat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,776 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,945% compared to the average daily volume of 527 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Cat alerts:

NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $117.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 11.05. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.