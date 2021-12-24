Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo (TSE:MOGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 186.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. Mogo has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$15.34. The stock has a market cap of C$359.60 million and a P/E ratio of -38.61.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.