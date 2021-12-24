Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,497,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,927,000 after buying an additional 86,482 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.48 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

