Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $106,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $115.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

