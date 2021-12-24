Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 290,868 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,868 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $79,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

