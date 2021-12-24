Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $70,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

