Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 67,650 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $85,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

