Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,406 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Atlassian worth $91,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $387.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.65 and its 200 day moving average is $352.52. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

