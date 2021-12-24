Raymond James & Associates Has $148.28 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $148,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

