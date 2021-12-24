Raymond James & Associates Has $126.74 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $126,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

