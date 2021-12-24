Raymond James & Associates Buys 84,226 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.66% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $111,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

