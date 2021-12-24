Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Radware by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Radware by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radware by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 283,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,026. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

