Quiztok Market Cap Reaches $39.34 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $39.34 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,906,927 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

