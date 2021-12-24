Quipt Home Medical Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

