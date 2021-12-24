Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

