Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

AIR opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.76. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AAR by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in AAR by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

