Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Raised by Analyst

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $10,773,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

