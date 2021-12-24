Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.22.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$28.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$27.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.78. The firm has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

