Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NYSE:AOS opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

