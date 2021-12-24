Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.40.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $479.51 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $485.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.