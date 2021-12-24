Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE MS opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.