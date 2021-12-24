Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $117.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,930.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 212,378 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

