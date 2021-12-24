Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for argenx SE Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($4.93). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($19.06) EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.83.

ARGX opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.78. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in argenx by 110.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 341.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.