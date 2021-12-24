Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Receives Hold Rating from Noble Financial

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXS. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

