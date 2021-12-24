Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.78.

PEG stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

