Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Raised by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,136 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.14% of Prudential Financial worth $58,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

