Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $34.25 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,933,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.