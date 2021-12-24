ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 3.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 462,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,167,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

