ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:UCYB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.472 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. 4,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

