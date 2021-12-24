Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

