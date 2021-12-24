Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

