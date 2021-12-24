Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,031 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 161,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

