Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day moving average of $357.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

