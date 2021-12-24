Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,122.8% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 297.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $459.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.