Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

