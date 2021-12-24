Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PACCAR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

