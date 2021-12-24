Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.84 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.