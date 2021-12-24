PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up to $17.16

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $17.59. PowerSchool shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
PWSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.