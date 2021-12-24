PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up to $17.16

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $17.59. PowerSchool shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

