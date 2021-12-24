PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 125,493 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

