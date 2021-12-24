Polkalokr Hits Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a market cap of $3.34 million and $169,633.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

