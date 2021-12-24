Piper Sandler Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NKE stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $252,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 21.1% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

