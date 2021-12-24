Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 27,565 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52.

NYSE PINS opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

