PIN (PIN) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.93 or 0.07964162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,166.30 or 0.99951867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.