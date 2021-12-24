PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 52,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 78,435 shares.The stock last traded at $51.25 and had previously closed at $51.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,619,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

