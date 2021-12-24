Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 3% After Insider Selling

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price fell 3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.95. 2,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $856,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

