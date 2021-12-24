PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PG&E by 12.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,723,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 185,891 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PG&E by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 23.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in PG&E by 85.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PG&E by 66.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 707,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 282,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.00 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

