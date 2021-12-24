Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,389 shares of company stock valued at $205,261,892.

Shares of COIN opened at $268.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

