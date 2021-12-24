Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $557,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

